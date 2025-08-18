Sindh govt says arrangements in place as parts of Karachi receive light rain

Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said that arrangements were in place to deal with the upcoming monsoon spell as parts of Karachi received light rain on Monday.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. However, heavy downpours also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas. Under the influence of approaching monsoon currents, Karachi experienced hot and humid weather on Sunday and the Meteorological Depart­ment forecast rain with thunderstorms for today in the city.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Ghani said: “There are chances of severe rains in Sindh, especially in Karachi, with chances of urban flooding … regarding that, whatever is humanely possible, which a person, government or institution can do, we have made those arrangements.”

He added that instructions were given earlier as well about rain preparations and that the Sindh chief minister had directed the same in a meeting today as well.

According to the Met Office, rainfall as of 8am at Surjani Town was recorded at 2.4 millimetres, 1.5mm in Gulshan-i-Maymar and Korangi and 1mm at Faisal airbase, while trace rainfall was recorded in Gulshan-i-Hadeed, University Road, Jinnah Terminal, North Karachi, Keamari, Nazimabad and old airport area.

An update by the department at 6:51pm said that light to moderate rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Karachi and the surrounding coastal areas in the next one to three hours.

According to a notice by the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms with few moderate to isolated heavy or very heavy falls in the province till August 22, with occasional gaps.

The rains are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkano, Kamber Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari and Tharparker from today.

Ghani added that local councils were told to mobilise their resources and make arrangements specifically for chronic problem areas so citizens face minimal difficulties during the rain.

He also requested people and opposition parties to avoid criticism at a time of calamity, but to focus on helping the people, adding, “later you can criticise whatever is lacking you see — but when there’s a difficulty, I think we should show solidarity”.

Last month, at least six people lost their lives in different incidents of roof collapse, electrocution and drowning during widespread rains in many districts of Sindh.

Sindh CM puts local bodies, administration on high alert

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired an emergency meeting to oversee preparations for the monsoon rains expected to impact Karachi and other parts of the province.

A press release from his office said CM Shah put all the local bodies, administration and traffic police on high alert, and directed them to strengthen coordination between the relevant departments and organisations.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Ghani, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Agha Wasif, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Local Government Secretary Waseem Shamshad, and others.

The chief minister focused on ensuring the city’s infrastructure was ready to handle the anticipated downpour, while the mayor briefed him on ongoing efforts to improve drainage systems at 44 nullahs and critical choking points across Karachi, with approximately 150 drains under the control of towns undergoing cleaning to facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater.

CM Shah directed Ghani and Wahab to take all necessary steps to minimise disruption and ensure the safety of citizens. Wahab told the chief minister that, in addition to drainage improvements, 120 suction vehicles from the water board were strategically positioned in low-lying areas to clear any accumulated water quickly.

He said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was also working closely with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to secure additional machinery if needed, demonstrating a coordinated approach to disaster management.

Directing all relevant agencies to remain vigilant, the chief minister instructed local government bodies to maintain a fully mobilised presence during the rain spell. He emphasised the importance of proactive measures by the city administration and urged the traffic police to ensure smooth traffic flow, even in the event of heavy downpours.

“The provincial government is fully prepared to manage the rains, but constant vigilance and rapid response from all departments are crucial,” the Sindh chief minister asserted. “Our priority is to protect our citizens and minimise any potential damage caused by the monsoon.”

Residents were advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the anticipated rainfall.