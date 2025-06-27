Heavy downpour, urban flooding forecast in Sindh until Sunday: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of rain in Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of Sindh on Friday.

Several parts of Sindh received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, ending the prolonged dry spell across the province and bringing relief from the scorching summer heat. The authorities had earlier released an urban flooding warning for several cities.

In its latest weather advisory issued today, the Met Office said “strong monsoon currents are penetrating over the province.”

Under its influence, rain thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mitiari, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Kashmore and Tharparker districts till June 29.

In its weather forecast for Karachi, the Met Office said intermittent thunderstorm and rain with moderate to isolated heavy rainfall is expected on Friday (today). The maximum temperature will remain between 32-34 °C with 78 per cent humidity level.

On Saturday, June 28, the city is expected to receive intermittent rain and thunderstorms. along with moderate to isolated heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature will remain between 31-33 °C with 75-8pc humidity level.

On Sunday, June 29, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with chances of rain. The maximum temperature will remain between 31-33 °C with 75-85pc humidity level.

The Met Office warned that heavy downpour, windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, urban flooding, water logging in low-lying areas and may damage weak structures of houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period.

Farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation, it added.

Meanwhile, several parts of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, received the first spell of rainfall on Thursday evening. In Karachi, several areas received moderate to heavy rainfall.

As per the chief meteorologist, Ameer Hyder, Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed recorded 17mm rainfall, Met Office University Road 13.4mm, PAF Faisal Base 12mm, Airport Old Area 9.3mm, North Karachi 8.4mm, Korangi 8.4mm, DHA Phase 2 7.8mm, Kemari 6mm, Jinnah Terminal 5.2mm, Surjani Town 4.5mm, and PAF Masroor 2mm.

The temperature dropped in several parts of the city after the first spell of rainfall. The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 27.5 °C. In Jinnah terminal, the temperature was recorded at 28.1 °C, Mauripur 28 °C, Shahrah-e-Faisal 27.5 °C, Gulistan-e-Jauhar 26.3 °C, and Bin Qasim 26 °C.