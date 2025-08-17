One dead, 33 injured after four coaches of a Karachi-bound train derail in Punjab’s Lodhran

At least one passenger died while 33 were injured after four coaches of the Karachi-bound train derailed and overturned late last night in Punjab’s Lodhran, Rescue 1122 said on Sunday.

According to a statement from Rescue 1122, the Awami Express train was travelling from Lahore to Karachi when the incident happened.

“Four coaches of the train suddenly derailed due to brake failure near the Lodhran Railway Station”, the statement said.

“The incident left one person dead while another 33 were injured, out of which 11 received medical assistance at the site of the incident, and the rest were immediately rushed to the District Hospital in Lodhran.”

It further said that two critically injured persons were transferred to a hospital in Bahawalpur.

Expressing grief over the loss of life, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi vowed to take disciplinary action against those responsible for the incident.

He ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed authorities to submit a report within seven days.

“No one can be allowed to play with human lives under any circumstances. We have started reforms within the railways department, and people will benefit from it soon,” Abbasi said in a statement.

The minister directed the railway authorities to complete the restoration of the track, as trains scheduled to pass through the track were diverted.

Pakistan Railway Headquarters has called an emergency meeting for tomorrow, presided over by the railway minister. The minister said he will also visit the site of the accident.

The rest of the passengers were accommodated in an alternate train, according to the railway ministry.

The incident comes days after two coaches of the Peshawar-bound Awam Express derailed close to the Khanpur railway station near Rahim Yar Khan, leaving multiple passengers injured, while another Multan-bound Musa Pak Express also got off the track, raising questions about the safety of Pakistan railways.

Earlier this month, at least 29 people were injured as an Islamabad Express passenger train derailed near Kala Shah Kaku in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district.

The incident also caused massive damage to the rolling stock and a large portion of the track.