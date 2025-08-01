At least 29 hurt as Islamabad Express derails near Kala Shah Kaku: Rescue 1122

At least 29 people were injured as the Islamabad Express passenger train derailed near Kala Shah Kaku in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district on Friday, with rescue services completing their search operation.

According to Punjab Rescue 1122, five bogies of the train were derailed near a chemical plant in the Kala Shah Kaku area, with the control room receiving reports around 7:32pm.

The rescue service later said that 22 people were administered first aid at the scene of the incident, while seven were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Muridke for treatment.

“Two people were trapped in the bogies, but they have been rescued and moved to the hospital,” the statement read. “One of them sustained hip injuries.

“The initial rescue operation has been completed and there is no information about anyone being killed in the accident yet,” it added.

An earlier statement quoting Punjab Rescue Spokesperson Farooq Ahmed read: “Six emergency vehicles and 25 rescuers were immediately dispatched to start the rescue operation. Most of the passengers suffered scratches, bruises and skin injuries.”

On July 28, three coaches of the Jaffar Express train were derailed near Shikarpur following an explosion on the tracks, leaving one person injured.

Sukkur Railways Divisional Superintendent Jamshaid Alam said that the Jaffar Express was travelling from Peshawar to Quetta when it was caught in the explosion near Sultanpur.

“Following the blast, train operations have been suspended,” Alam said, adding that passengers “faced serious difficulties due to the train’s derailment”.

The Associated Press of Pakistan reported that Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi took notice of the derailment and directed the Railways CEO and the divisional superintendent to reach the scene and oversee the situation.

The minister also ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and instructed that a report be submitted within seven days.

On July 29, the Ministry of Railways said that the train was derailed due to a technical fault and not an explosion, adding that local residents thought the sound of the derailed train was an explosion.

It said an unfamiliar terrorist outfit “took advantage of the incident” and falsely labelled it as an “armed attack” and claimed responsibility. “This claim is not only baseless, but also tantamount to an example of opportunism and irrelevance.”