E-Paper | August 14, 2025

Punjab police bid to arrest PTI leader freed after two years

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 12:38pm
A file photo of Advocate Haider Majeed. — Majeed’s X (formerly Twitter) account.
A file photo of Advocate Haider Majeed. — Majeed’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

LAHORE: Police attempted to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Advocate Haider Majeed, who was convicted by a military court, when he was finally released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after completing the two-year term, on Wednesday.

PTI leaders Shayan Bashir and Rai Muhammad Ali Kharl, along with party workers, accorded a warm welcome to Advocate Majeed. The workers passionately chanted slogans in favour of the PTI founder Imran Khan and Majeed.

Soon after Mr Majeed came out of jail, police pounced and arrested his father and brother. However, Mr Majeed managed to slip away on a motorcycle and reached Model Town courts.

Reacting to the police action, Mr Bashir wondered that the Punjab police have become so confused as it did not want to let the PTI leader remain free despite completing his two-year “illegal confinement.”

“We strongly condemn the illegal detention of Advocate Majeed’s father and brother,” Mr Bashir added.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2025

