Military convicts 60 more people over May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­­­istan Army announced on Thursday that the remaining 60 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activists have been convicted by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for their involvement in the May 9 violent protests.

“The Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

Those sentenced include Hassaan Khan Niazi, a nephew of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, and two retired armed forces officers. Days earlier, 25 others were sentenced on the same charges.

All the 85 men were sentenced to between two and 10 years of “rigorous imprisonment”, marking the conclusion of trials for those held in military custody over the attacks on army installations and monuments.

Overall, 16 individuals were sentenced to 10 years, 11 for nine years, two for eight years, six for seven years, 10 for six years, two for five years, 13 for four years, three for three years, and 22 for two years.

The retired officers whose convictions were announced on Thursday included Javed Akram, a 76-year-old retired brigadier who received six-year rigorous imprisonment for his role in the Jinnah House attack. He was the oldest person tried by the FGCM for the attacks.

Also sentenced was Group Captain Viqas Ahmed Mohsin, a retired Air Force officer who was given a two-year sentence for being involved in the same incident. Both officers had retired at the time of the May 9 riots.

Among other notable individuals was PTI leader Abbad Farooq, whose case drew controversy following the death of his son, Ammar Abad Farooq, last year following his arrest. Abbad has received a two-year rigorous imprisonment.

Additionally, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, a former MNA from 1988–1993 and PTI MPA from 2018–2023, was awarded a two-year sentence in the same case. Haider Majeed, a PTI lawyer, also received a two-year sentence for his role in the attack. Mr Majeed was arrested together with Hasaan Niazi from Abbottabad.

‘Sentencing adheres to SC ruling’

The military noted that the sentencing adheres to the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench ruling of Dec 13, which conditionally permitted the an­­nouncement of FGCM verdicts in civilian cases re­­lated to the May 9 attacks.

According to the bench’s ruling, these verdicts remain subject to the final decision on appeals against the Oct 23, 2023, Supreme Court verdict that declared the trials of civilians by FGCM null and void, striking down Section 2(1d) of the Army Act, which authorised such proceedings.

The May 9 riots erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case. Hundreds of PTI workers were detained, and a total of 105 cases were referred for trial in military courts. Prior to these recent verdicts, 20 individuals sentenced to less than three years in prison were released in April, ahead of Eidul Fitr, following a remission granted by Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

“The trial of the May 9 accused under military custody has now concluded under relevant laws,” ISPR said.

The announcement of the first batch of verdicts drew strong condemnation from the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States, which criticised the trials as inconsistent with democratic norms and human rights standards. Concerns were also raised about the transparency and fairness of the proceedings.

Former PM Imran Khan, in a statement from Adiala Jail, rejected the sentencing of civilians by FGCM as unconstitutional, alluding to the international criticism. “These decisions are tarnishing Pakistan’s international reputation, and such inhumane actions could subject the country to economic sanctions. Such decisions are a slap in the face of the so-called ‘constitutional bench’,” he said, referring to the Supreme Court’s newly formed bench after the 26th Amendment.

“All convicts retain the right to appeal and pursue other legal remedies, as guaranteed by the Constitution and the law,” the ISPR added.

While international criticism has not deterred the military from concluding the trials, the latest statement on the sentencing was notably less assertive compared to the previous announcement. Earlier rhetoric about pursuing the “masterminds and planners” of the May 9 incidents was absent from the latest media release.

“The nation, government and armed forces remain committed to upholding justice and ensuring the inviolable writ of the state,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, who is facing court-martial proceedings over his alleged misuse of authority, involvement in politics and violation of the anti-espionage law, is also being investigated by the military for May 9 events. Moreover, government officials have hinted at the possibility of PTI founder Imran Khan being subjected to FGCM for similar allegations.

