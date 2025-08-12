E-Paper | August 12, 2025

‘Strong candidate’ India upbeat about 2030 Commonwealth Games after delegation visit

Reuters Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 05:01pm
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex watches the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on August 8, 2022. — Reuters/File
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex watches the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on August 8, 2022. — Reuters/File

Robust backing from the government and a desire to stage big-ticket events make India a strong candidate to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a top Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told Reuters.

The world’s most populous nation is bidding for the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad to boost its bigger dream of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games at the western Indian city.

A Commonwealth Sports delegation visited Ahmedabad last week to share their experience from the previous Games and help the Indian organisers prepare a comprehensive bid to be submitted by the August 31 deadline.

“First and foremost, the mood of the country is upbeat for sporting activities and there is a strong will of the government to host global sporting events,” IOA executive council member Harpal Singh said by telephone.

“India wants to host larger sporting events — be it Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, or Olympics — and we have the full backing of the government.

“The existing infrastructure is very good, and the roadmap for future infrastructure gave a lot of confidence to the delegation.

“Overall, I would say India is a very strong candidate and we’ll be very competent to host the 2030 Games,” said Singh.

The IOA is not taking anything for granted, though, and is making sure Ahmedabad ticks every box to be unveiled as the host city at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow in November.

“The delegation is looking into various issues — like sustainability, gender-balance and eco-friendliness,” said Singh, also a member of the sports committee of the Commonwealth federation.

“They are looking particularly into the sustainability issue. The Games has to be sustainable beyond 2030 and must also align with the UN sustainable development goals.

“It must inspire the youth of the Commonwealth community while showcasing our diverse culture.”

India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, but the event was blighted by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The country is determined to make a better impression in 2030 to bolster its bid to host the Olympic Games six years later.

“We’ve not hosted (since 2010) a major sports event with so many countries across all six regions,” Singh said.

“So it will be a right step in that direction for our final dream of 2036.”

Canada and Nigeria are also in the fray to host the 2030 edition of the Games, featuring athletes from 70-odd Commonwealth nations and territories.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Rinse and repeat

Rinse and repeat

Arifa Noor
The public gatherings in Bajaur recently, or Tirah valley or even Bannu last year all point to the anger of the people.

Editorial

Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....
Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...