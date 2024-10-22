E-Paper | October 22, 2024

Cricket, hockey, squash among sports axed for Glasgow’s 2026 Commonwealth Games

October 22, 2024

Glasgow has been confirmed as the host city for the troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be a slimmed-down version of the multi-sport event.

The future of the 2026 Games was thrown into doubt when the Australian state of Victoria, the original hosts, withdrew last year, citing rising costs.

But the Scottish government effectively gave the green light to Glasgow last month and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Tuesday that the 2014 hosts will stage the next Games, from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

The Games will feature just 10 sports compared with the 19 on show at the 2022 edition in the English city of Birmingham.

Para sports will once again be fully integrated as “a key priority and point of difference for the Games”, with six para sports included in the programme.

The schedule will feature athletics and para athletics, swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para bowls, as well as 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

Among the sports missing out compared to the 2022 Games are triathlon, diving, hockey, T20 cricket, squash, badminton and rugby sevens.

Around 3,000 athletes are expected to compete from up to 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.

The CGF said Glasgow 2026 would deliver more than $130 million of inward investment into the city.

“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth sport movement, we are delighted to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in the host city of Glasgow,” said CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir.

Britain and Australia have staged five of the past six editions between them but Sadleir believes a slimmed-down model will increase the potential pool of future hosts.

“The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow,” said Sadleir.

“An exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly collaborative, flexible and sustainable model for the future that minimises costs, reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact — in doing so increasing the scope of countries capable of hosting.”

Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Ian Reid said it had not been easy to decide which sports to include.

“I think everybody recognises that these events need to be more affordable, lighter and we would have loved to have all of our sports and all of our athletes competing but unfortunately it’s just not deliverable or affordable for this timeframe,” he told the BBC.

But he said the programme could vary for future Games and may increase in size depending on venues.

The CGF said there would be no need for public funding to deliver the Glasgow Games, with Australia providing part of the costs after Victoria’s withdrawal.

Victoria pulled out after citing a projected cost of more than $4 billion.

The Commonwealth Games, held every four years, evolved out of the British Empire Games and is still made up mainly of countries and territories once subject to British imperial rule.

