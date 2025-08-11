E-Paper | August 11, 2025

7 dead, 6 injured in GB’s Danyor as landslide hits volunteers restoring water supply

Residents attend funeral prayers of seven volunteers who died due to a landslide in GB’s Danyor town on Aug 11, 2025. — via author
At least seven volunteers died and six were injured early on Monday when a landslide hit individuals working at a water channel in Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Danyor city, rescue officials said.

The devastating impacts of climate cha­nge and melting glaciers have become more visible in GB, which has been facing heavy rains since late June.

The situation worsened when deadly floods swept across the Babusar area on July 21, causing landslides and damaging infrastructure. So far, 10 deaths have been confirmed across the region, with a dozen tourists missing.

Thirteen volunteers, mainly young people, were attempting to restore the water supply in the main water channel from Danyor nullah to Danyor town, which had been damaged due to the recent floods, when the landslide hit at 2am today.

“Thirteen volunteers restoring the water supply were buried under the rubble,” Gilgit’s Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

Stating the casualties, it said the injured were taken to a hospital. District Emergency Officer (operations) Abdul Basit was present at the site to supervise the restoration, Rescue 1122 added.

Muhammad Akbar, one of the residents who took part in the rescue operations, told Dawn.com that the bodies and injured had been moved to “various hospitals in Gilgit and Danyor”.

On July 22, a flash flood in Danyor nullah inundated residential communities and damaged crops and irrigation channels. The deluge also damaged link roads and suspension bridges, cutting road links to affected areas.

Hussain Akbar Shah, another local, said thousands of Danyor residents were facing a shortage of drinking water and irrigation water as the valley depended on water from the nullah.

A statement by the GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq stated that the total number of volunteers was 15, out of whom seven were confirmed dead.

An emergency has been declared at hospitals in Gilgit, the spokesperson added. “Our hearts are saddened by this unfortunate accident. Gilgit is in a state of mourning,” Faraq said.

Residents protest against govt ‘inaction’

Residents protest the death of seven volunteers due to a landslide as they restored water supply in GB’s Danyor town on Aug 11, 2025. — via author
Residents protest the death of seven volunteers due to a landslide as they restored water supply in GB’s Danyor town on Aug 11, 2025. — via author

Funeral prayers were later held for the volunteers who died in the incident. Residents also protested at Danyor Chowk against the incident, holding the government responsible for it.

Speaking to reporters, area elders led by former GB minister Muhammad Iqbal said the government had failed to res­tore the disrupted water supply despite repeated assurances.

The elders noted that although residents had managed to temporarily restore the pipeline, subsequent flooding destroyed it again, while the government had not started work on it. The protesters demanded that the government take action, or they would launch protests.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan expressed his condolences on the incident and announced compensation for the bereaved families.

“The families of those who died in the Danyor nullah [incident] will receive compensation as per the government policy,” CM Gulbar said, directing that the wounded be provided with the best medical treatment.

