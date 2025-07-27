GB floods death toll at 10 as rescue operations continue, need for aid mounts

The death toll from floods in Gilgit-Baltistan stood at 10 as search and rescue operations continued across the region and stranded tourists were moved to safer locations, officials said on Sunday.

The devastating impacts of climate change have become more visible in GB as unprecedented heat­­waves, erratic weat­her patterns and glacial melting have triggered cloudbursts and intense floods across the region.

Floods swept across GB on Monday, causing landslides, leaving many stranded, and damaging more than 500 houses, roads and other infrastructure.

In a statement today, GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said flood-related incidents in the region have claimed 10 lives since Monday, when four were killed and 15 went missing in Babusar.

The toll in Babusar has risen to seven, while two deaths were reported from Diamer’s Thore Valley and another from the Astore district, Faraq added.

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the Indus River in Chilas’s Minar area. “The body could be that of one of the tourists swept away at the Babusar Highway,” he said.

While speaking about the search operation yesterday, Faraq had said there may be 10 to 12 missing tourists at Babusar valley.

“Search operations are underway on Babusar Highway by personnel of the Pakistani Army, district administration and other institutions,” he said, adding that rescue and relief operations were also underway in Ghanche, Ghizer and Gilgit.

Most tourists trapped in Ferry Meadows have been rescued and moved to a safe place, Faraq said, adding that the Silk Road had been restored for all types of traffic.

“At least Rs20 billion worth of damage has been caused by flooding in Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

“The province runs on grants and aid; it will be difficult redressal for the provincial government alone. The federal government should announce a separate reasonable grant for the relief of flood disasters.”

A day earlier, GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan appe­aled to the federal government for Rs7bn in emergency funds to deal with climate-induced disasters that approximately “caused damages exceeding Rs20bn across the region.”

He said unprecedented floods had impacted seven districts, with Diamer being the worst affected. “People in GB are facing daily flood events. At least one flood occurs every day,” he said.

The chief minister said that 300 homes were destroyed, 200 were partially damaged, 40 water channels in 30 villages were swept away and 15 kilometres of roads, bridges, agricultural land, crops and public and private infrastructure were severely damaged.

He noted that only Rs1bn was allocated in the GB budget for emergencies and that the local government is also burdened with Rs3bn in liabilities from past disaster rehabilitation efforts.