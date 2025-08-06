E-Paper | August 07, 2025

Body of missing teenage girl found from nullah near Punjab’s Rawat

Hamid Asghar Published August 6, 2025

The body of a missing teenage girl was recovered from a drain near Punjab’s Rawat on Wednesday, according to police.

Kahuta Police Station House Officer (SHO) Zakaullah Shah told Dawn.com: “ Fifteen-year-old Sania Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Waris, a resident of Kahuta town, had gone missing from her home the previous day, while her body was found lying in Lang Nullah in the Rawat area on Wednesday morning.“

Shah said that her body was transported to Kahuta Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of her death.

The SHO further added that her family had told the police that she was mentally ill and had left her home barefoot.

“They were searching for her and she probably jumped into the ravine. Her body was recovered miles away in the Rawat area, at the bank of the nullah,” the SHO said.

The official added that all aspects of her death would be investigated after receiving postmortem reports.

Last month, the prime suspect in the Arshman Akhtar murder case was killed in an alleged encounter with the police.

Four-year-old Arshman Akhtar’s body was found in a pond in Rawat in November last year after going missing from a wedding.

Also in July, a man allegedly gunned down his 16-year-old daughter over her refusal to delete her TikTok account in the limits of Rawat police station.

