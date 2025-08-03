E-Paper | August 03, 2025

GDA leader Jatoi advises Zulfikar Jr to form his own party

Our Correspondent Published August 3, 2025 Updated August 3, 2025 07:14am

LARKANA: The Grand Democratic Alliance’s senior leader Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi has advised Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior to form his own party and join hands with the opposition to launch a joint struggle for clean, honest and corruption-free leadership in Sindh.

Jatoi was talking to journalists outside the court of the first additional sessions judge Larkana on Saturday where he appeared in connection with a case, accusing him of obstructing official duty. The court adjourned the hearing to Aug 18.

He said the case was registered at Badah police station. It was initially heard in Dokri court and was then transferred to the district and sessions court from where it was subsequently assigned to the first additional sessions judge Larkana.

He said the hearing did not proceed and was put off to Aug 18. “God willing, truth will prevail, and falsehood will be exposed,” he said.

He said that a similar case was registered in Ranipur but later his and his colleagues’ names were struck off the case, and they were acquitted. “I believe these false cases will not hold up. God willing, all the cases will gradually come to an end,” he added.

Says there’s huge difference between PPP of Benazir Bhutto and today’s ruling party in Sindh

He said that instead of registering false and concocted cases against political opponents, the Sindh government should focus on law and order. “I believe the law and order situation can improve but police are being used to suppress political opponents. The situation has led to unrest in Sindh, he said.

He said: “If you enter Sindh from Punjab, you will clearly feel difference in development. Here, all attention is focused on minting money and eliminating political opponents,” he alleged.

Jatoi said that there was a huge difference between the PPP of Benazir Bhutto and the current party. Now the PPP had been taken over by thieves, mafias and looters, who were exploiting the people of Sindh, he said.

“The true heir of Bhutto is Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior and we will welcome him to politics,” Mr Jatoi said, adding that he had twice met him. The entire opposition in Sindh should unite and work collectively to rid the province of this mafia as no single party could do it alone, he said.

He advised Zulfiqar Bhutto Jr. to form his own party and join hands with the entire opposition to launch a joint struggle for a clean, honest, and corruption-free leadership in Sindh.

Published in Dawn, Aug 3rd, 2025

