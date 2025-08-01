E-Paper | August 01, 2025

Rescue officials recover retired colonel’s car swept away in last week’s Pindi downpour

Tahir Naseer Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 05:30pm

Rescue officials recovered the car of retired Colonel Ishaq Qazi that was swept away by an overflowing rainwater drain along with him and his daughter last week in Rawalpindi, an official said on Friday.

The car, a grey Honda City vehicle, was recovered from the Kak Bridge. Search teams found Qazi’s body last Friday, who was aged approximately 62–64 years and a resident of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 5.

The body of the colonel’s daughter, Muneba, however, has not been found yet. “The body of the girl who drowned in the floodwater will also be found soon,” District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sibghatullah told Dawn.com.

The retired colonel and his daughter headed to the gate in their car, despite heavy rains and waterlogged streets.

According to a statement by Islamabad’s Sihala police station, “Due to heavy rainwater accumulation on a nearby road, their vehicle stalled. While Colonel Ishaq attempted to restart the car, the flow of water intensified, and both individuals were swept away by the rainwater drain.”

With the onset of the monsoon season in Pakistan, which typically lasts from late June to September, different parts of the country witness heavy rainfall and a heightened risk of extreme weather events like flash floods and landslides, especially in northern and western regions.

