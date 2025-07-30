Trump says India to pay 25pc tariff from Aug 1 with additional penalty for Russian energy purchases

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that a 25 per cent trade tariff would be imposed on India from August 1 along with an additional penalty for Russian energy purchases amid the Ukraine War.

In posts on his social platform Truth Social, he said the US had a “massive trade deficit” with India.

In another post, he said: “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine — all things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25pc, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August 1st.”

Earlier, he said a trade deal with India had yet to be finalised and warned of possible higher tariffs ahead of an August 1 deadline to seal an agreement.

His comments followed a Reuters report that India was preparing to accept higher tariffs of 20-25pc on its exports to the US in the absence of a trade deal, as it holds off on offering fresh concessions ahead of Friday’s deadline.

“India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs, almost more than any other country,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, adding that it would come to an end.

Asked about the Reuters report, Trump said a trade deal had not been finalised and India could face steeper tariffs.

India plans to resume broader trade talks with the US in mid-August when a US delegation is due to visit, hoping to seal a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement by October, Indian officials said.

“Talks are progressing well,” an official said, adding Trump could issue a tariff order in a “worst-case scenario”. The official declined to be identified without authorisation to speak to the media.

“But, we assume it would be (a) temporary measure, considering the five rounds of trade talks that have taken place. A deal will soon be worked out,” the official said.

Trump also reiterated his claim that he helped broker a ceasefire to the conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year, saying both sides accepted his request.

“That was great,” he said describing his friendship with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India disputes Trump’s claims that he brokered the ceasefire.

Analysts say Trump’s remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict have cast a shadow on trade negotiations.

On Monday, Trump said most partners that do not negotiate separate trade deals would soon face tariffs of 15-20pc on their exports to the US, well above the broad 10pc tariff he imposed in April. His administration will notify some 200 countries soon of their new “world tariff” rate.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC that the India talks require more time, noting Trump wants good deals, not fast ones.

India has shown “strong interest in opening portions of its market” though its trade policy had long focused on protecting domestic interests, Greer said.

Piyush Goyal, India’s trade minister, told Reuters last week India was making “fantastic” progress in US trade talks.

Indian officials said New Delhi had offered tariff cuts on a wide range of goods and was working to ease non-tariff barriers.

However, agriculture and dairy remain no-go areas, with India unwilling to allow US imports of genetically modified soybean or corn, or to open its dairy sector.

Total bilateral goods trade reached about $129 billion in 2024, with India posting a surplus of nearly $46bn.

Officials said India was calibrating its strategy amid broader US tariff threats targeting Brics nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and others), including India, over issues such as de-dollarisation and Russian oil purchases.

“We remain hopeful of securing a deal that gives Indian exporters preferential access compared to our peers,” a second Indian government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.