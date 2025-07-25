E-Paper | July 25, 2025

UN Security Council hails OIC role in resolving global conflicts

Anwar Iqbal Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 09:58am
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addresses the session.—X/ ForeignOfficePk
WASHINGTON: The United Nations Security Council has hailed the role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in resolving global conflicts.

In a presidential statement ado­pted by consensus on Wednesday, the 15-member Council acknowledged OIC’s efforts in coordination with the United Nations.

It hailed OIC’s contributions to “conflict prevention, confidence-building, peacekeeping, conflict resolution and post-conflict rehabilitation, mediation and preventive diplomacy”.

The Council stressed these efforts must remain consistent “with the UN Charter and relevant resolutions of the Council.”

Dar says 57-member group is ‘collective voice of Islamic world’

The statement recognised the 57-member OIC as “one of the regional and sub-regional organisations that are appropriate for cooperation with the United Nations in the maintenance of international peace and security”.

It emphasised the importance of “establishing institutionalised cooperation” between the UN and such organisations, especially in preventive diplomacy, peacemaking, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding efforts.

The statement also encouraged increased collaboration between the UN and the OIC through joint meetings, consultations, and joint activities.

In his address, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the OIC “the collective voice of the Islamic world”.

He said the group has played a central role in addressing conflicts in member states, like Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Afghanistan.

“Pakistan welcomes the Council’s decision to strengthen the UN-OIC partnership and stands ready to support this effort,” Mr Dar said.

Referring to the conflict in Gaza, the foreign minister said: “We strongly believe that an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the provision of humanitarian aid must be ensured.”

He said a two-state solution, with the “pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine” was the “only viable path to sustainable peace”.

Mr Dar said the OIC not only condemned Israeli aggression in Gaza but also mobilised global opinion in support of the Palestinian people.

Mr Dar reiterated Pakistan’s position that Kashmiris must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2025

