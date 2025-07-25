Rains continue to inundate Punjab cities, swell rivers

LAHORE: Heavy monsoon rains have triggered severe flooding with major rivers swelling to dangerous levels and urban centres grappling with waterlogged streets across Punjab on Thursday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported the Indus River at medium flood levels in Kalabagh and Chashma, while Tarbela, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur are experiencing low floods. Flash flood warnings have been issued for hill torrents in DG Khan Division and nullahs of East Balochistan.

In northern Punjab, districts like Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Jhelum have been particularly hard-hit. Gujranwala recorded 82mm of rainfall in People’s Colony, while Sargodha city reported 69mm, exacerbating flood conditions.

Hundreds of families in riverine (Katcha) areas have been forced to vacate as waters inundate villages and destroy crops, especially rice and sugarcane.

The central Punjab, including Mandi Bahauddin (50mm rainfall) and Hafizabad (44mm), faces similar challenges, with relief camps being set up for displaced residents.

The southern Punjab remains on high alert as floodwaters advance toward Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The Chenab at Marala is flowing at 115,100 cusecs, while the Ravi at Balloki has reached 38,500 cusecs, posing risks to adjoining areas. The PMD warns of isolated heavy falls in Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions over the next 24 hours, which could worsen the situation.

The district administrations of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur launched an evacuation campaign due to flooding in hill torrents. Hundreds of families were being relocated to safe places in these districts.

Rescue 1122 said 40 people trapped in a canal at Shinka in Attock district were evacuated. .

Earlier, Lahore witnessed three spells of rain in its different areas. The rain started around 8:45am and continued till 4:30pm with intervals. The rain made movement of the people difficult after causing flooding in streets and major roads of the city.

According to Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa), maximum rain 43 mm was recorded in Iqbal Town, 39 mm at Nishtar Town, 28 mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 26 mm at Samanabad, 22 mm at Wasa head office Gulberg, and less than 20 mm at other areas of the city.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers were deployed across key areas including Jail Road, Mall Road, Data Darbar, Circular Road, Aik Moria Pul, Do Moria Pul, and McLeod Road to ensure uninterrupted cleaning operations. Over 6,000 waste containers were cleared regularly as part of the ongoing waste collection system, which continued smoothly even during the rain.Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said as many as 143 citizens died, 200 houses were affected and 488 citizens were injured due to monsoon rains in a month.

He said the PDMA arrangements are complete in view of the possible flood threat. “There is a risk of urban flooding due to monsoon rains in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant stakeholders to redress the loss of farmers whose crops were badly affected due to flood torrents.

She directed provision of financial assistance to the residents of mud houses which collapsed due to the flood torrents.

Meanwhile, Multan also witnessed heavy rain in different areas of the city. Multan Wasa Director General Khalid Raza Khan imposed a rain emergency. He directed the workers to start efforts to clear all major localities from rain water.

