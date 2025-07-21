Punjab’s rivers to swell as another spell looms

• KP’s Malakand and Hazara divisions, parts of Punjab, Sindh likely to receive rain today

• PDMA says 135 killed in Punjab

• Medium to high-level flow expected in rivers from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Authorities are bracing for another spell of rain and thunderstorms, which are expected to hit many parts of the country from today (Monday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the Malakand and Hazara divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the southern parts of Punjab and Sindh, eastern Balochistan and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms with strong winds.

According to the PMD’s detailed national forecast, Islamabad may receive rain and thunderstorms at night.

In KP, while most districts will stay hot and humid, scattered rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram, and Waziristan.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for urban centres of Punjab in the south, such as Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, though overall weather of the province will remain partly cloudy and humid.

Later at night, the rain spell is expected to reach Rawal­pindi, Murree, Gali­yat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore.

In Sindh, where the moderate to heavy rain has alre­ady been reported from some parts, several areas are bracing for more precipitation.

The PMD said Mir­purkhas, Mithi, Tharparkar, Badin, Sujawal, Umerkot, Chhachhro, Padidan, Khair­pur, Karachi, Thatta, Ghotki, Chhor, Sukkur, Kashmore, Shikar­pur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Dadu, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, and Shaheed Benazirabad are all expected to receive rain and thunderstorms, with heavy downpours likely in some areas.

In Balochistan, while most regions will remain hot and humid, the forecast includes rain and thunderstorms for Barkhan, Sibi, Kohlu, Musakhel, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Nasirabad, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, and Lasbela.

For Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, partly cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorms is expected, and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Kashmir.

Rivers in high flood

A separate alert from the country’s Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) echoed the warning, saying that “moderate to strong monsoon activity is likely to start” over the upper catchments of those same rivers after 36 hours.

The division specifically predicted a medium to high-level flow in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, along with their associated nullahs and those of the Ravi river, from July 22 to 24.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday released grim statistics, confirming 135 fatalities and 478 injuries across the province from monsoon-related incidents this year.

The casualties included 99 deaths from building collapses, 19 from drowning, 12 from electrocution and five from lightning strikes.

In response to the dire forecast, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia directed all district administrations to remain on high alert for what he termed a “dual threat.”

“We are facing dual threats of urban flooding in cities and flash floods in riverine areas,” Mr Kathia said, warning that heavy precipitation in upper catchment areas could cause dangerous water level rises in the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus rivers between July 22 to 24.

The Punjab government has also activated its compensation policy, providing financial assistance ranging from Rs 1m to Rs 5m to the families of those who lost loved ones.

Imran Gabol in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2025