Sindh launches digital platform for businesses

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched the Sindh Business One-Stop Shop (SBOSS) on Tuesday, a digital platform designed to streamline business registration and licensing processes across the province.

The launch ceremony, held at the CM House, was attended by Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Shaikh, provincial ministers, secretaries, senior bureaucrats, and members of the business community.

Speaking at the event, Mr Shah termed the initiative a “transformative moment” for Sindh’s economy and governance. “SBOSS is more than a digital solution — it is a foundational reform in the structure of governance,” he said, calling it a major step towards improving the ease of doing business and empowering the private sector.

The platform, developed under the World Bank-supported CLICK Project, currently offers 32 e-licensing services across nine key departments, with plans to expand to over 130 regulatory services from 16 departments. It operates 24/7 and is integrated with national databases including NADRA, SECP, 1LINK, and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), enabling real-time identity verification and secure digital payments.

For the first time in Pakistan, blockchain technology has been incorporated into a business facilitation portal to ensure data integrity, transparency, and protection against forgery.

“Whether you are a large investor or a small business own­er operating from home, SBOSS guarantees fair, predictable, and convenient access,” the chief minister said, inviting entrepreneurs to utilise the service.

He acknowledged the perception challenges facing the Sindh government but said the administration remained committed to modernising governance. “We must work at the pace of the world or risk falling behind. Sindh will lead in industrial development,” he said.

Mr Shah noted that Pakistan had improved its position on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index from 147th to 108th over the last three years. “To bring prosperity to the country, we must prioritise industrial growth,” he said.

He added that all licensing processes would now move online, allowing applicants to receive approvals digitally. The next phase of SBOSS will include the digitisation of all regulatory and licensing services, the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres across Sindh, and the launch of a 24/7 Digital Contact Centre.

“This launch is only the beginning. We are building a future defined by innovation, efficiency, and shared economic prosperity,” Mr Shah said, thanking the World Bank for its strategic support and lauding the Sindh Investment Department and partner agencies for delivering the reform.

Speaking at the event, Federal Minister Qaiser Shaikh termed SBOSS a “significant step” in facilitating business operations and said the federal government was committed to simplifying licensing procedures to improve the investment environment.

He appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts to promote business, noting improvements in the national currency and foreign exchange reserves. “Economic indicators are showing positive signs of growth. The first SBOSS license issued today marks a new beginning,” he said.

Special Assistant to CM Qasim Naveed and Secretary Inves­tment Raja Khurram Shahzad also spoke on the occasion.

The SBOSS platform is now live and accessible to users across Sindh.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2025