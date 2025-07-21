Pakistan Sports Board takes steps to clamp down on ‘age fraud’ in junior-level events

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday announced stringent new measures to clamp down on “age fraud” in junior-level (Under-21) sports events, declaring such acts a serious violation of its code of ethics and governance in sports.

“The Pakistan Sports Board has declared age fraud a violation under the Pakistan Code of Ethics and Governance in Sports and any such act is liable to sanctions,” read a notification issued by the PSB, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

“Globally, age fraud in sports, especially in junior categories, poses a serious threat to fair competition, athlete safety, and the integrity of sporting structures,” the notification added.

The PSB said that youth sports worldwide are classified on the basis of chronological age to ensure equal opportunity and fair play, adding, “It is suspected that athletes are participating in age-restricted competitions with falsified or inaccurate age documentation.”

The PSB continued that all athletes under the age of 21 participating in junior events must now submit either a national identity card (CNIC) or a B-Form, along with names of the selection committee members, dental examinations, and radiological tests.

In addition, medical reports verified by the president and secretary general of the respective sports federation, along with all supporting documents, must be submitted to the PSB for verification.

The notification stated that any athlete found submitting fake or suspicious documents will be declared ineligible for participation in training camps, financial assistance, or cash awards. Further disciplinary action might also be taken.

The notification pointed out that some athletes allegedly participate in age-specific categories using forged documents, depriving genuine athletes of opportunities and increasing the risk of injuries due to physical mismatches.

The PSB further noted that the International Olympics Committee (IOC) and other global sports bodies have repeatedly stressed the need for transparency and integrity in sports, calling for a zero-tolerance approach to age falsification.

“Only athletes who submit verified and accurate documentation will now be eligible to participate in PSB training camps and receive financial support or cash awards,” the notification concluded.

Earlier this month, the PSB took serious notice of officials in various sports federations holding positions beyond the permissible two terms, in violation of the National Sports Policy 2005.

The PSB issued warning letters to nine office-bearers from different federations who have exceeded the allowed tenure limits, according to a press release issued by the Board.

In May, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that Karachi would host the 35th National Games from December 6 to 13 after it was postponed from its initial dates in May.

The games were set to be held from May 1-9 in Karachi but were postponed in April due to “unavoidable circumstances,” according to an official letter issued by the Sindh Olympics Association.