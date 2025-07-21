E-Paper | July 21, 2025

Police arrest 2 in KP’s Lower Dir for injuring three in shooting, including two children

Umar Bacha Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 03:49pm

Two men were arrested on Monday for injuring three people, including two children, in a shooting incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir, police said.

Police spokesperson, Adnan Haider, told Dawn.com, “A man — along with his son — shot his brother-in-law over a monetary dispute in Mayar Bazaar.”

Haider said that during the shooting, two children who were passing by were also injured. “The children were identified as residents of Shekhanu Kaly, Lower Dir,” he said.

A press release by the district police said that the two suspects had been taken into custody, and a case had been registered against them for further investigation.

“An investigation is underway so that all aspects of the incident can be fully exposed.”

Haider said that the injured were moved to the Mayar Hospital for medical assistance and a first information report (FIR) was registered at the police station.

“The Lower Dir DPO (district police officer) appreciated the timely and successful action of the police team and made it clear that the Lower Dir police is always on alert to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens,” the press release added.

Domestic disputes are common in Pakistan, often triggered by financial issues, inheritance, or family interference. In some cases, these escalate due to a lack of conflict resolution mechanisms, weak legal enforcement, and deeply rooted patriarchal norms.

Earlier this month, four members of a woman’s family were shot dead in the Tatara area of KP’s Nowshera district, allegedly by her husband and in-laws over a domestic dispute, according to police.

Also this month, a man allegedly killed his son and daughter-in-law following an argument in the Tangi area of Charsadda district.

