E-Paper | May 23, 2025

Man, two sons gunned down in KP’s Mardan: authorities

Umar Bacha Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 11:19pm

A man and his two sons were shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district, police and rescue officials said on Thursday, adding that the five suspects had fled the scene.

Rescue 1122 Mardan spokesperson Mohammad Abbas Shah told Dawn.com that the incident took place on Wednesday and that a case was registered at Shahbaz Garhi police station on the complaint of the victim’s sister.

“Five suspects opened fire on the victims, Qubad Khan and his sons, in a field in the Gariala area of Mardan,” Shah said. “The victim and his young sons died at the scene, while women nearby were able to narrowly escape.”

He added that the suspects were able to flee the scene after the incident.

According to the police report, seen by Dawn.com, the suspects were charged under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier this week, six people, including three women, lost their lives in an exchange of fire over a family feud in the Khatko Pul area of Peshawar, according to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

Seven people were reported to have been shot in the exchange of fire between two families, six of whom died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Fazl Amin, Hazrat Amin, Ahmed, along with three women. Another woman was reported to be critically injured and has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khuzdar atrocity
Updated 22 May, 2025

Khuzdar atrocity

A process of reconciliation is sorely needed in the province, solely militarised response will be insufficient.
Budget and climate
22 May, 2025

Budget and climate

Govt's plan to present a climate-focused budget for the next fiscal year is a welcome paradigm shift in national economic planning.
Justice for Noor
Updated 22 May, 2025

Justice for Noor

Noor's death was the result of not just one person’s malevolence, but a preventable tragedy caused by several individuals failing to do the right thing.
Gaza’s horror
Updated 21 May, 2025

Gaza’s horror

The quickest way to stop the bloodshed would be for the US to immediately halt all military and financial aid to Israel.
Climate planning
21 May, 2025

Climate planning

ALTHOUGH the effects of climate change manifest themselves throughout the year, they seem particularly more...
Failed auction
21 May, 2025

Failed auction

THE poor response to the government’s bid to sell three redundant thermal power plants indicates the investors’...