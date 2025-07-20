E-Paper | July 20, 2025

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Kabul on a day-long visit to Afghanistan

Dawn.com Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 05:59pm
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is recieved by Afghan officials in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 20. — X/AmbassadorSadiq
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is recieved by Afghan officials in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 20. — X/AmbassadorSadiq

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Kabul on Sunday on a day-long visit to Afghanistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit comes after a series of steps between both nations to improve ties, such as the revival of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and the upgrading of each country’s diplomats from the rank of chargé d’affaires to ambassador. Both countries also held the inaugural round of the Additional Secretary-Level Mechanism talks earlier in the month.

On his arrival at the Kabul airport today, Naqvi was received by Afghan Interim Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari .

During the visit, the interior minister will meet his Afghan counterpart, Sirajuddin Haqqani, Radio Pakistan added.

Earlier in the week, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project in Kabul.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had made the announcement in a post on X from Kabul, where he had arrived on a day-long visit for the signing.

On Wednesday, the UN special representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, proposed a ‘prioritised’ regional dialogue with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states to halt the disorderly return of Afghans and uphold the principle of voluntary, dignified and safe repatriation.

On Friday, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and arrested five “alleged suicide bombers”, state-run PTV News reported.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond the surplus
Updated 20 Jul, 2025

Beyond the surplus

Long-term solution to our recurring balance-of-payments crises lies in resolving the structural gaps.
Dire straits
20 Jul, 2025

Dire straits

THE state has a major problem on its hands. The people of KP are repeatedly making it clear that they have no ...
Attack mindset
20 Jul, 2025

Attack mindset

HAVING begun Mike Hesson’s era as head coach with a convincing home Twenty20 series victory against Bangladesh,...
Rain havoc
Updated 19 Jul, 2025

Rain havoc

Thursday’s events must be seen not as an isolated disaster, but as a warning of what lies ahead.
Shattered Strip
19 Jul, 2025

Shattered Strip

THE Gaza siege has now crossed 650 days and the situation continues to take one ugly turn after another. True, even...
Battling drugs
19 Jul, 2025

Battling drugs

PAKISTAN’s war on drug trafficking has been ongoing for several years. But the country remains awash in the ...