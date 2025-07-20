Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Kabul on a day-long visit to Afghanistan

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Kabul on Sunday on a day-long visit to Afghanistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit comes after a series of steps between both nations to improve ties, such as the revival of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and the upgrading of each country’s diplomats from the rank of chargé d’affaires to ambassador. Both countries also held the inaugural round of the Additional Secretary-Level Mechanism talks earlier in the month.

On his arrival at the Kabul airport today, Naqvi was received by Afghan Interim Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari .

During the visit, the interior minister will meet his Afghan counterpart, Sirajuddin Haqqani, Radio Pakistan added.

Earlier in the week, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project in Kabul.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had made the announcement in a post on X from Kabul, where he had arrived on a day-long visit for the signing.

On Wednesday, the UN special representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, proposed a ‘prioritised’ regional dialogue with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states to halt the disorderly return of Afghans and uphold the principle of voluntary, dignified and safe repatriation.

On Friday, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and arrested five “alleged suicide bombers”, state-run PTV News reported.