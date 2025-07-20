Interior Minister Naqvi discusses counterterrorism in Kabul meeting with Afghan counterpart

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday discussed counterterrorism efforts in a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul.

The visit comes after a series of steps between both nations to improve ties, such as the revival of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and the upgrading of each country’s diplomats from the rank of chargé d’affaires to ambassador. Both countries also held the inaugural round of the Additional Secretary-Level Mechanism talks earlier in the month.

“Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi holds an important meeting with his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani,” the Interior Ministry said in a post on X.

Naqvi was warmly welcomed by interim Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani upon arrival at the Afghan Ministry of Interior, the post said.

“Discussion on bilateral relations, particularly counter-terrorism, infiltration, and the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban [Pakistan],” took place, according to the interior ministry.

Effective management of the Pak-Afghan border, prevention of narcotics, and mechanisms for regulating cross-border movement were also discussed, the post said.

“Terrorist organisations are causing chaos and instability; We must stop them together,” Naqvi was quoted as having said to his counterpart.

“Pakistan has selflessly hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades; the doors are open for the legal entry of Afghan citizens,” the interior minister said.

The process of repatriation of Afghan citizens illegally residing in Pakistan was also a subject of the conversation between Naqvi and Haqqani.

Afghanistan’s Senior Deputy Interior Minister Ibrahim Sardar, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha and other senior diplomatic officials were there as part of the country’s delegation. Officials from the Afghan Ministry of Interior were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Naqvi arrived in Kabul on a day-long visit to Afghanistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

On his arrival at the Kabul airport, Naqvi was received by Afghan Interim Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier in the week, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project in Kabul.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had made the announcement in a post on X from Kabul, where he had arrived on a day-long visit for the signing.

On Wednesday, the UN special representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, proposed a ‘prioritised’ regional dialogue with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states to halt the disorderly return of Afghans and uphold the principle of voluntary, dignified and safe repatriation.

On Friday, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and arrested five “alleged suicide bombers”, state-run PTV News reported.