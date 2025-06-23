Met Office forecasts nationwide monsoon rains from June 25

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast monsoon rain across the country from Wednesday, June 25, the weather agency said in a statement.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies. They are also vital for agriculture, and therefore the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security for South Asia’s nearly two billion people.

According to the Met Office, “moist currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to become intensified in next couple of days.”

“A westerly wave is expected to approach upper parts on June 25 and likely to become significant on June 26,” it said.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, Punjab is expected to receive rainfall and thundershowers with scattered heavy rains in Islamabad,Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from June 25 to July 1.

Rain and thundershower are expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from June 26-28.

In Sindh, the Met Office has forecast rainfall in upper and southeast areas including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin and Karachi from June 25-28.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu and Kurram from June 25 to July 1.

Rain thunderstorm are expected in northeastern and southern parts of Balochistan including Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Kohlu from the night of June 25 till June 28.

In Azad Kashmir, rainfall and thunderstorms with scattered heavy falls are expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from the evening of June 24 till July 2.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar are expected to receive rainfall from June 26-29.

PMD warned that heavy rain fall may triggers flash floods in local streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, northeast Punjab, and Azad Kashmir from June 26 till July 1.

The Met Office also warned that heavy downpours may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from June 26 to July 1 in Hyderabad and in Karachi from June 26-28.

Landslides may cause roads closure in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet spell, it added.

Heavy downpour and windstorm, and lightning may affect daily routines, and may damage weak structures like roofs and walls of houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period, it said.

It advised farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast, and urged travelers and tourists to remain extra cautious and plan their travel according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation.

Pre-monsoon rains in Punjab

Earlier in the day, pre-monsoon rains were recorded in various districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

A statement from the PDMA spokesperson said, “37 mm of rain was recorded in the Lahore Airport area, while 4 mm of rain was recorded in the rest of the city.”

The statement added that Noorpur Thal received 29 mm of rain, Shamsabad in Rawalpindi 14 mm, Gujranwala 28 mm, Sialkot 11 mm, Mianwali 10 mm, Hafizabad 9 mm, Sargodha 5 mm, and 1 mm each in Jhang, Joharabad, Gujrat and Kasur.

Light rain was also recorded in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura and Narowal, according to the PDMA.

Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathi instructed citizens to take precautionary measures, adding that they should stay in safe places during lightning and thunder. “Keep the speed of the vehicle slow and maintain a proper distance,” he said.

Additional reporting by Imran Gabol