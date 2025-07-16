Pezeshkian proposes ‘joint front’ of Muslim nations

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Masoud Pezes­hkian on Tuesday proposed the formation of a joint front of Islamic nations to confront Israel.

Talking to Interior Min­ister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who met him in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said the Jewish state was trying to create division among Muslim countries and stressed that unity and harmony among Islamic nations was needed to foil machinations by Israel and its allies in the West.

“Muslim countries must wake up to the need for unity and form a united front against the Zionist regime,” the Iranian president said, according to a communication received through the media wing of the interior ministry.

President Pezeshkian stated that Iran attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan, emphasising that “we will never forget the support extended by Pakistan” during the war with Israel.

President Pezes­h­kian ex­pressed satisfaction over the current state of relations between Iran and Pakistan. He underlined the importance of diplomatic exchanges and constructive dialogue to expand bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian leader said there were many avenues to expand collaboration between Tehran and Islamabad. Mohsin Naqvi congratulated President Pezeshkian on Iran’s victory in the war thrust on it by Israel.

Mr Naqvi praised Iran’s Supreme Leader and the entire nation for standing up to Israeli aggression. He added that the prudent leadership of Ayatollah Khame­nei played a decisive role in the war. “It is a source of pride for the Muslim Ummah.”

He said Pakistan had condemned the attack on Iran at every forum, recalling “our parliament was the first to pass a resolution condemning the imposition of war on Iran”.

The interior minister conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s best wishes to President Peze­sh­kian.

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Mo­me­ni, Presi­dent Pezesh­kian’s Special Assistant, the Ambassador of Iran in Islamabad, and Pakistan’s Ambassador in Tehran were present on the occasion.

Naqvi calls on ex-FM

Mohsin Naqvi later called on Iran’s former foreign minister Dr Ali Akbar Velayati, who is currently serving as Senior Adviser on International Affairs to Ayatollah Khamenei.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional situation. Mr Naqvi conveyed good wishes from Pakistan’s political and military leadership to Ayatollah Khamenei.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan and Iran have always stood by each other in war and peace. “No enemy can create rift between Pakistan and Iran,” he added.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2025