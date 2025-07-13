Pakistan to send hockey teams to India after reviewing security threats, says report

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to review the security situation in India before taking a call on sending its hockey teams to the neighbouring country for the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup to be held later this year, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Saturday.

According to the PTI, a top official of the Pakistan government has said that the national team will not be sent to India if there are security threats to them.

Pakistan are scheduled to participate in the Asia Cup being held in Rajgir, Bihar, from Aug 27 to Sept 7, for which the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought clearance from the government. Pakistan are also due to feature in the FIH Junior World Cup, to be staged in Chennai in November-December this year.

Rana Mashhood Khan, who is the chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Development and Sports Programme, said that the Pakistan teams would travel to India for the said events if the government was totally satisfied with the security situation in the neighbouring country.

Also on Saturday, a report by AFP news agency citing government sources said that Pakistan will not travel to India for upcoming hockey tournaments over “security” concerns, potentially jeopardising their place in next year’s World Cup.

The nuclear-armed neighbours traded the worst violence in decades during a four-day conflict in the month of May that killed 70 people.

“After the recent war the security and safety of our hockey players will be at risk,” said a Pakistan sports ministry source, who asked not to be identified.

Pakistan will also not participate in the Junior World Cup in India, the source added.

Once a top force in international hockey, with three Olympic gold medals and four World Cup titles, Pakistan in recent decades have slumped to 15th in the world rankings.

Not featuring in the Asia Cup will likely cost Pakistan a place in next year’s senior World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

A second government source also confirmed the decision to AFP.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.

India stalled all bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which it blamed on militants based across the border.

Cricket since then has been the most affected sport, with the two countries only meeting each other in multinational events abroad.

India refused to visit Pakistan earlier this year when it hosted the ICC Champions Trophy, forcing the final — featuring India — to be staged on a neutral venue in Dubai.

In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan will also not send its women’s cricket team to India for the 50-over World Cup later this year and the T20 World Cup in 2026. They agreed instead to play their matches in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s hockey team last toured India for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy, finishing fifth amongst six teams.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2025