Govt inaction irks Islamabad High Court in Aafia Siddiqui case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expr­essed dissatisfaction over the federal government’s failure to submit a report in the case concerning the release, health and repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Dr Siddiqui, a neuroscientist, has been imprisoned in the United States since 2008 after being convicted on charges of attempted murder of US personnel in Afghanistan.

When the petition filed by her sister Dr Fawzia Siddiqui came up for hearing, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan grilled Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez over the delay in submission of the government’s response to the case.

The court noted that the government had been asked in June to submit a response but it did not file it till date.

“If the federal government’s report is not presented in my court, I will summon the entire cabinet. Why not initiate contempt of court proceedings against all ministers in the federal cabinet, including the prime minister?” he remarked.

However, the additional attorney general requested for five more days, assuring the court that government response would be placed before it after five working days.

Justice Khan noted that his annual leave would begin next week, but then reluctantly agreed to extend the deadline for response until next week.

When Advocate Imran Shafiq, representing the petitioner, informed the court of a miscellaneous application filed regarding a proposed meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Fawzia, the judge questioned the rationale behind it.

“What will Fawzia Siddiqui do with the prime minister? Doesn’t the prime minister already know the situation?” he asked.

The court later adjourned the hearing till July 21, warning that government inaction would result in serious legalconsequences.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2025