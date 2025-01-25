US govt refused to release Aafia Siddiqui, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) was informed on Friday that the US government has declined to approve a clemency petition for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist serving a prison sentence in the US.

This was disclosed during hearing of a petition filed by Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s sister, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, before the IHC.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the case.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq, told journalists outside the court that the decision of the US government has been conveyed to the court.

He said the US has also refused to sign a prisoner swap agreement with Pakistan, a potential avenue for her repatriation.

Mr Shafiq said that two primary options for Dr Siddiqui’s release have failed: clemency from the US president and a prisoner exchange agreement.

He said that Pakistan is now pursuing a legal recourse in US courts, filing a petition comprising thousands of pages.

“We are now knocking on the doors of the US judicial system to seek justice, he said, expressing the hope that the US courts might provide relief.

