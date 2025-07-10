E-Paper | July 10, 2025

Turkish ice cream seller arrested, shop sealed for ‘sexually harassing’ tourist: local media

Dawn.com Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 07:08pm
Turkish authorities seal the shop of an ince cream seller in the Beyoglu municipality of Istanbul, Turkiye on July 8
An ice-cream seller in Turkiye was arrested and his shop was sealed earlier this week for allegedly sexually harassing a woman tourist, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

According to the newspaper, the incident was caught on camera, following which the ice cream shop in Istanbul’s Beyoglu municipality was sealed by local authorities.

“An ice cream vendor in Beyoglu started playing a cone trick on a female tourist and allegedly harassed the woman as she tried to take the cone,” Hurriyet reported.

“After the images surfaced on social media, the ice cream shop drew widespread criticism. Beyoglu Municipality teams subsequently sealed the business.”

Beyoglu Mayor Inan Guney took to X and posted a video of police removing equipment from the shop, writing, “Our municipal police teams have sealed the relevant establishment.

“Beyoglu is a district where all women can walk safely, and we will take every measure to ensure it remains so,” the post added.

