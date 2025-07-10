E-Paper | July 10, 2025

Govt eyes Panda bonds as Dubai Islamic Bank closes $1bn loan deal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 11:20am

KARACHI: In a renewed push to diversify funding sources and tap into China’s vast capital market, a Ministry of Finance team is holding high-level meetings in Beijing this week to attract investment for Pakistan’s debut Panda Bond issuance.

The outreach comes as Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has successfully arranged a $1bn syndicated loan for Pakistan, partially backed by the Asian Development Bank — the first such guarantee-based facility for the country.

Khurram Schehzad, adviser to the finance minister, said in a post on X on Wednesday that the MoF team had engaged in technical discussions with prospective investors, underwriters, guarantors, a Chinese rating agency, and legal advisers. The meetings, which began on July 7, will continue until July 11 as part of a non-deal roadshow (NDR) ahead of Pakistan’s debut Panda Bond issue.

Mr Schehzad noted that the roadshow had attracted encouraging initial interest, reflecting investor confidence in Pakistan’s reform trajectory and its improving credibility in international markets. He added that the visit underscores the government’s commitment to proactive investor engagement and its strategy to broaden access to China’s deep and diversified onshore capital market.

In a separate development, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has finalised a $1bn syndicated loan for Pakistan in partnership with a consortium of regional and international financial institutions, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The five-year facility is partially guaranteed by a Policy-Based Guarantee (PBG) from the Asian Development Bank, marking the first transaction of its kind undertaken by the ADB for Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025

