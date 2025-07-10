E-Paper | July 10, 2025

Senate panel expresses annoyance over registration of cases against journalists

Kalbe Ali Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Sta­n­ding Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday expres­sed concern over registration of cases against journalists and social media activists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The chairman of the committee, Senator Ali Zafar, also observed that the ministry of information had fai­led to provide a report in this regard and that its request to the ministry of interior had gone unanswered.

The committee decided to summon the secretary of interior in the next meeting for clarification regar­ding registration of cases against media persons under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

While discussing the Prohibition of Unethical Advertisements Act, Senator Afnan Ullah voiced concern over increasing display of content promoting gambling, alcohol and inappropriate clothing on TV and social media. He cited the appearance of betting ads during international cricket matches and depictions of alcohol use in TV dramas as evidence of regulatory lapses.

Senator Sarmad Ali highlighted the accessibility of gambling apps and proposed regulatory action by PTA or religious advisory mechanisms, along with the formation of a content monitoring body.

The committee members raised questions about the implementation of existing Pemra laws over such advertisements. Senator Pervaiz Rashid argued that penalties have failed to deter misconduct but cautioned against overregulation of cultural norms, especially for attire.

Senator Afnan clarified that the legislation does not aim to target women. The committee decided to seek the opinion of the minister of information over the Prohibition of Unethical Advertisements Act.

On the Right of Access to Infor­m­a­tion (Amendment) Bill, Senator Za­­rqa Suharwardy Taimur expressed serious concern about government departments providing incomplete or selective data. The senator cited Scotland as a role model where public institutions ensure transparency and timely responses.

The committee also discussed ad­­ministrative matters of PTV and exa­­mined budget and staffing issues.

The ministry officials reported that Rs11bn annual budget had been exhausted, with Rs8.5bn consumed by salaries of the PTV staff alone.

Senator Waqar Mehdi raised alarm over the illegal occupation of Radio Pakistan buildings in Karachi and electricity theft through unauthorised connections.

He called for inspections of Radio Pakistan properties outside Islamabad to assess conditions and prevent further encroachments.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025

