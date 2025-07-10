E-Paper | July 10, 2025

X chief Yaccarino steps down after two years

AFP Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 10:02am
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., attends the Milken Institute Global Conference 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, US May 5. — Reuters
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., attends the Milken Institute Global Conference 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, US May 5. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Linda Yaccarino resigned on Wednesday as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after two years at the helm of the Elon Musk-owned company.

In a statement posted on the platform, she said she had decided to step down following what she described as “two incredible years” leading the company through a major transformation.

No reason was given for her exit, but the resignation came as Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok was under fire for anti-Semitic comments that praised Adolf Hitler and insulted Islam in separate posts on the X platform.

Yaccarino — a former NBCUniversal advertising executive — took over as X’s CEO in June 2023, replacing Musk who had been serving in the role since his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022.

Her appointment came as Musk sought to focus on product development while bringing in an experienced media manager to restore advertiser confidence.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025

