X chief Yaccarino steps down after two years

SAN FRANCISCO: Linda Yaccarino resigned on Wednesday as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after two years at the helm of the Elon Musk-owned company.

In a statement posted on the platform, she said she had decided to step down following what she described as “two incredible years” leading the company through a major transformation.

No reason was given for her exit, but the resignation came as Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok was under fire for anti-Semitic comments that praised Adolf Hitler and insulted Islam in separate posts on the X platform.

Yaccarino — a former NBCUniversal advertising executive — took over as X’s CEO in June 2023, replacing Musk who had been serving in the role since his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October 2022.

Her appointment came as Musk sought to focus on product development while bringing in an experienced media manager to restore advertiser confidence.

