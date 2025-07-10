Three-month rent assistance announced for families displaced by demolition of 54 dilapidated buildings in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday revealed that after the collapse of a building in Lyari, some 54 other dilapidated structures, mainly in the old city area, were being demolished to avert any tragedy.

“The process of evacuating buildings declared unsafe is also underway at a rapid pace,” said Mr Ghani while talking to reporters after a meeting with chairmen of different towns associated with the Jamaat-i-Islami.

“The government has decided to provide immediate rental assistance to those displaced by the demolition of dangerous structures. For all buildings being vacated and demolished due to structural risks, the Sindh government will pay three months’ rent to the affected residents as a temporary relief measure.”

The minister clarified that the support would not be limited to homeowners alone as the tenants living in these hazardous buildings would also receive three months of rent from the government.

In meeting with JI town chairmen, Saeed Ghani says dedicated committee to oversee rehabilitation of affected people

If needed, the financial support could be extended to six months or even a year, depending on each family’s situation and the progress of their rehabilitation, he said.

“We’ve established a dedicated committee to oversee the complete rehabilitation of the affected families and ensure that no one is left behind,” the minister said.

PTI files resolution in PA

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) legislators have demanded that a high-level probe body is formed, which should be comprised of members of the Sindh Assembly, to look into the “horrific” incident that claimed 27 innocent lives.

Parliamentary party leader of the PTI in the Sindh Assembly Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi submitted a resolution in the assembly addressing the alarming rise in building collapse incidents in Karachi.

Referring to the recent tragic Lyari incident, Mr Qureshi demanded that all negligent officials were identified and held accountable.

“The resolution further demanded that officers involved in corruption and criminal negligence face strict legal consequences,” said the statement.

“The resolution also urged the Sindh Assembly to approve the resolution and initiate a full debate on the issue of illegal constructions in Karachi, calling for policy reforms to prevent future tragedies.”

Governor sets up cell

A cell has been established in Governor House to assist affected families.

The cell will coordinate with relevant government agencies to ensure timely support and resolution of complaints from affected families, said a statement.

“Governor Kamran Tessori has also announced helplines — 1366 and 021-99204748 — for victims seeking help,” said the statement.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025