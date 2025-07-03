Mohsin Naqvi meets religious scholars, stresses their role in ensuring peace during Muharram

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday stressed the crucial role of religious scholars in ensuring peace during the month of Muharram.

Stringent security measures are being taken across the country, such as army deployment as well as a crackdown on sectarian content and hate mongers, ahead of Ashura (Muharram 10), which will be observed on Sunday.

“It is not enough how much we thank you for your role — the heads and ulema of all sects — in Muharram, as everyone has a role in this,” Naqvi said as he met with scholars from various schools of thought in Islamabad.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, were also present during the meeting.

Naqvi highlighted that the efforts of law enforcement agencies during Muharram were as important as those of religious scholars, according to a post on X by the interior ministry.

The minister noted that the ulema remained in “constant communication” with the administration during Muharram and “solved minor disputes”.

He requested Maulana Azad, as well as other scholars, to collectively offer Zuhr prayers at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque on August 14. “This will give a message to the whole world that we are all united, and there is no better day than the 14th of August.”

Chaudhry also credited religious scholars for dealing with terrorism, sectarianism, and maintaining peace during the month of Muharram.

On his part, Maulana Azad affirmed that they all were united for the country’s security.

For Muharram, Islamabad police have identified 13 points as potential trouble spots, banned the entry of 17 “firebrand” ulema and increased intelligence operations.

While the Punjab government has imposed certain restrictions under Section 144 across the province till Sunday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration has limited it to sensitive districts. In Karachi, over 20,000 officers and personnel have been deployed till Ashura.

Speaking about the uptick in terrorism in KP, Naqvi called on the ulema to engage with religious scholars in the province, offering his cooperation in the matter.

“This terrorism will only end on the condition that the locals there do not help them,” he said.

The interior minister’s remarks come just a day after an assistant commissioner and four others were martyred, while policemen were among 17 others injured as an official vehicle was targeted in Bajaur’s Sadiqabad area.

During the meeting, Naqvi also highlighted the role of the armed forces in the recent Iran-Israel ceasefire, saying Pakistan should be proud of “convincing world leaders” and of playing its role as a Muslim country.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that Iran openly thanked the people of Pakistan, its political parties, military, and political leadership for their role in ensuring the ceasefire between the two countries.