Iran holds state funeral for commanders, scientists killed in war

Reuters Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 07:30am
A mourner reaches out to touch the coffin of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami (C), and other military commanders killed in Israeli strikes on Iran, during their funeral procession at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in the capital Tehran on June 28. — AFP
A mourner reaches out to touch the coffin of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami (C), and other military commanders killed in Israeli strikes on Iran, during their funeral procession at Enghelab (Revolution) Square in the capital Tehran on June 28. — AFP

TEHRAN: Large crowds of mourners dressed in black lined streets in Iran’s capital Tehran as the country held a state funeral on Saturday for top military commanders, nuclear scientists and some of the civilians killed during this month’s aerial war with Israel.

At least 16 scientists and 10 senior commanders were among those mourned at the funeral, according to state media, including armed forces chief Major General Moham­mad Bagheri, Revolutionary Gua­r­­ds commander General Hossein Salami, and Guards Aerospace Force chief General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Their coffins were driven into Tehran’s Azadi Square adorned with their photos and national flags, as crowds waved flags and some reached out to touch the caskets and throw rose petals onto them. State-run Press TV showed an image of ballistic missiles on display. Mass prayers were later held in the square.

State TV said the funeral, dub­bed the “procession of the Martyrs of Power”, was held for a total of 60 people killed in the war, including four women and four children.

Large crowds of mourners dressed in black line streets in Tehran

In attendance were President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior figures, including Ali Sham­khani, who was seriously wounded during the conflict and is an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as Khamenei’s son Mojtaba.

There was no immediate statement from Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since the conflict began. In past funerals, he led prayers over the coffins of senior commanders ahead of public ceremonies broadcast on state television.

Bagheri, Salami and Hajizadeh were killed on June 13, the first day of the war. Bagheri was being buried at the Behesht Zahra cemetery outside Tehran mid-afternoon on Saturday. Salami and Hajizadeh were due to be buried on Sunday.

According to Iranian health ministry figures, 610 people were killed on the Iranian side in the war before a ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday. More than 4,700 were injured.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2025

