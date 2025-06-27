Field Marshal Asim Munir lauds role of civil bureaucracy, calls it ‘indispensable’’

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday stressed the “indispensable” role of the civil bureaucracy within governance to probationary civil officers — as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, according to the military’s media wing.

In the wake of recent Indian aggression, Field Marshal Asim Munir has repeatedly appreciated the strategic foresight of the country’s political leadership, and vice versa. On June 18, Field Marshal Asim Munir met with US President Donald Trump in a high-level meeting — marking the first time a US president has hosted top Pakistani military leadership. Today’s engagement is part of a broader initiative to strengthen “institutional synergy and mutual understanding” between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, according to a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Field Marshal Asim Munir, while speaking to probationary officers of the 52nd common training program (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy (CSA), stressed the imperativeness of “inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and unified national purpose” in advancing Pakistan’s strategic and developmental objectives.

Emphasising the need for a capable, transparent and service-driven civil bureaucracy, he urged officers to “embody the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and patriotic commitment in the fulfilment of their responsibilities to the nation.”

Addressing the civil officers, Field Marshal talked about “national security imperatives, prevailing internal and external challenges, and the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in preserving regional peace and national stability.”

The statement added: “The probationary officers of the Civil Services Academy remained attached with the formations of Pakistan Army at peace time locations and operational areas of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“These officers gained rich experience of the three services during various interactions and visits.”

“The CTP participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the senior military leadership and gain first-hand insight into the Pakistan Army Leadership’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and its multifaceted contributions to national resilience and development,” the ISPR stated.

The session ended with a question-and-answer session aimed at “constructive dialogue, shared responsibility, and collective dedication to Pakistan’s enduring progress”.