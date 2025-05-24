Field Marshal Munir lauds political leadership’s strategic foresight during Marka-i-Haq

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has lauded the strategic foresight of the country’s political leadership during Marka-i-Haq that ensured the country’s success in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the government promoted Gen Munir to the rank of field marshal in recognition of his “strategic leadership and decisive role” in defeating India during the military confrontation between the two countries that ended with a US-mediated ceasefire.

Field marshal is the highest rank in armies modelled after the British Army. In Pakistan, it was awarded only once before, to General Mohammad Ayub Khan in 1959.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally decorated the army chief with the rank of field marshal at a ceremony held at the Presidency earlier this week.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), while hosting a dinner, the army chief expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-i-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Field Marshal Munir also acknowledged the unwavering role of the youth and media in countering the disinformation campaign waged by India, describing them as a “steel wall” against malign propaganda.

“The COAS also commended the outstanding contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, whose professionalism and resolve proved critical during the conflict,” the press release said.

“The dinner was hosted to honour the political leadership, steadfast commitment of the armed forces, and the indomitable spirit of the people demonstrated during Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the participants of the event included President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, governors, chief ministers, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, air and naval staff chiefs, senior leadership of major political parties, high-ranking government officials and senior officers from the three services.

“Participants paid tribute to the sagacious leadership that steered the nation through a defining moment, hailed the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces, and commended the resolute patriotism of the Pakistani people,” it added.

“The evening stood as a powerful affirmation of national unity and the collective resolve to advance with renewed strength and cohesion,” the press release said.