E-Paper | June 23, 2025

Stakeholders renew push for Child Marriage Bill in Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 05:04am

QUETTA: A joint consultative meeting of stakeholders—including members of civil society, human rights activists, and social and political workers —revived efforts to pass the pending Child Marriage Restraint Bill in the Balochistan Assembly.

The meeting was jointly organised by National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) Baloc­histan, the Social Welfare Department, Unicef and other partners. Advocate Abdul Hayee, NCRC member from Balochistan, along with representatives from Unicef, UNFPA and civil society attended the meeting.

The bill, which seeks to set the minimum marriage age at 18 in line with national and international commitments, has remained stalled since 2013, despite cabinet approval. Participants of the meeting expressed frustration over the delay and urged provincial lawmakers to immediately table and pass the bill.

They acknowledged the PPP’s historic role in passing the Sindh’s Child Marriage Law in 2014 and praised President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for pushing child protection legislation at the federal level.

The participants urged Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to fulfill his commitment made in 2018 to support the bill’s passage. They stressed that child marriage is not only a human rights violation but a serious public health concern, contributing to life-threatening conditions like obstetric fistula.

On the occasion, the civil society members vowed to intensify advocacy to ensure swift legislative action.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

US aggression
Updated 23 Jun, 2025

US aggression

If there is any state in the world that the international community must be concerned about harbouring weapons of mass destruction, it is Israel.
Finishing the job
23 Jun, 2025

Finishing the job

THE federal health minister’s assertion of a 99pc reduction in polio cases in Pakistan, while impressive on the...
Exam leaks
23 Jun, 2025

Exam leaks

FOR students who put in countless hours of hard work for their secondary school exams — mainly to secure admission...
‘Hybrid’ talk
22 Jun, 2025

‘Hybrid’ talk

IN the past, while most elected governments would at least publicly bristle at the mention of being partners in ...
Farcical nomination
Updated 22 Jun, 2025

Farcical nomination

Many citizens have expressed dismay and embarrassment over this symbolic capitulation to the US presidency.
Sunken dreams
22 Jun, 2025

Sunken dreams

THE heartrending fate of people escaping conflict, deprivation and instability across the globe is among the...