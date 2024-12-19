Balochistan Assembly reviews bill to prevent child marriage

QUETTA: The deputy speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Ghazala Gola, on Wednesday emphasised the need to engage all stakeholders in drafting legislation to prevent child marriage and safeguard children’s rights.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Ms Gola was joined by Ayesha Raza Farooq, chairperson of the National Commission for the Rights of Children (NCRC), as well as assembly members Hadiya Nawaz Behrani and Kulsoom Niaz Baloch. Representatives from various organisations also participated in the discussions.

The meeting focused on a comprehensive review of the draft bill aimed at preventing child marriage in Balochistan. Key issues discussed by the members included setting a minimum age for marriage, penalties for violations and gender-specific protections under the proposed legislation.

Ms Farooq stressed that the bill was designed to secure the future of children and protect their fundamental rights.

The participants expressed their commitment to address the issue and agreed to continue discussions on the future course of action.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024