E-Paper | June 21, 2025

Ex-PML-N senator sent on judicial remand in PTI leader’s murder case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 03:33pm
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senator Chaudhary Tanveer Khan. — Photo via Senate website/File
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senator Chaudhary Tanveer Khan. — Photo via Senate website/File

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan, who had been in police remand for two days, was produced before a judicial magistrate on Friday as police sought an extension of his physical remand.

However, the former senator was sent to judicial jail for 14 days and will be produced before the court again on July 4, 2025, after the completion of his judicial remand.

Chaudhry Tanveer has been charged in the murder case of former parliamentary secretary and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) member of the provincial assembly, Adnan Chaudhry.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday after his counsel informed Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench that they were withdrawing the pre-arrest bail application and had decided to join the police investigation in the case.

Following the withdrawal of the bail petition, the police took Chaudhry Tanveer into custody in accordance with the bail cancellation order issued by the subordinate court.

He was later produced before a local court, which granted a two-day physical remand.

On Friday, after the completion of the physical remand, Tanveer Khan was presented before Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza amid tight security, as police sought further remand.

The counsel for the accused opposed the police’s request, arguing that his client had already joined the investigation and recorded his statement with the investigating officer.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tax tussles
Updated 21 Jun, 2025

Tax tussles

Lawmakers should try and fix the broken tax system rather than advocating for new amnesties.
Seniority crisis
21 Jun, 2025

Seniority crisis

THE Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has determined that there is nothing wrong with Pakistan’s president...
Monsoon readiness
21 Jun, 2025

Monsoon readiness

OUR cities are once again staring down the very real prospect of waterlogged streets and stalled life with PMD’s...
Power lunch
Updated 20 Jun, 2025

Power lunch

However things develop in the Israel-Iran war, Pakistan must maintain its position, and stand by its neighbouring state.
Refuge denied
20 Jun, 2025

Refuge denied

ON World Refugee Day, it is essential we confront the scale of human displacement, which has now reached...
Income tax rate
20 Jun, 2025

Income tax rate

FINALLY, some clarity. After the confusion created over the applicable rate on the lowest income tax bracket due to...