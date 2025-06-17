Army chief lauds overseas Pakistanis’ contributions during US visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has expressed his deep appreciation for the significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis as ambassadors of the country during his official visit to the United States, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

Field Marshal Munir arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day official visit aimed at reinforcing military and strategic ties between Pakistan and the United States, diplomatic sources confirmed.

The visit, which sources described as “primarily bilateral in nature”, is not officially linked to the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14, despite its timing.

“During the visit, the COAS interacted with the overseas Pakistani community in Washington DC,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“During the interaction, the COAS expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan,” the press release continued.

He acknowledged their contributions to Pakistan’s economy and global reputation through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.

The ISPR added that COAS received a warm reception and welcome from the overseas Pakistanis, who gathered in large numbers to meet with the army chief.

According to the military’s media wing, the diaspora warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of Pakistan’s armed forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos/Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism.

The overseas Pakistanis shared their experiences and suggestions with the army chief. He emphasised the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation.

“The interaction concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, as the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

Field Marshal Munir did not attend the military parade on the occasion of the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations, but some sources speculated that he had spent the last two days at the US Central Command’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

The sources had said that the army chief’s visit aims to reinforce military and strategic ties between Pakistan and the US, with meetings expected with senior US officials, including the Secretaries of Defence and State and senior US military commanders.