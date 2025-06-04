Imran declares himself patron-in-chief of PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, incarcerated founding cha­ir­man of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has decided to become patron-in-chief of the party ahead of the planned nationwide protest movement.

This was revealed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons outside Adiala Jail after meeting the former prime minister, he said Mr Khan would himself lead the protest campaign announced by the party, from jail.

He said all instructions regarding the protest would be conveyed through opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan.

Mr Khan, through a message shared via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, had called on the public last week to prepare for a countrywide protest movement.

Gohar denies reports he is being removed from party chairmanship; says Gandapur won’t lead upcoming protest

The post had come a day after his sister, Aleema Khan, had proposed a “give-and-take formula” for his release.

Although the ex-premier does not have direct access to his social media account, PTI has not disclosed who manages his posts.

The message, posted in Mr Khan’s name, urged the masses to get ready for a nationwide protest movement, to be launched soon.

Roles of Gohar, Gandapur

Barrister Gohar also rejected “rumours” that he was being removed from the position of party chairman.

Replying to a question, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would not lead the upcoming protest, adding that different personalities would be assigned different responsibilities.

In response to a query, Barrister Gohar said he had always favoured the dialogue and claimed that PTI had not closed its doors for the talks with the establishment.

When contacted, PTI’s political think-tank’s head Raoof Hasan explained that the title of the “founding chairman” gave the impression that he was “a retired person”.

“As Khan sahib has to lead the protest so he has decided to become patron-in-chief, which is a functional post. He is the boss and the position will further give an impression that Imran Khan is the boss of PTI,” he said.

Without elaborating, Mr Hasan said that after this decision, efforts would be made to keep Mr Khan in isolation and he may face further restrictions.

Similarly, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser defended Mr Khan’s decision to become patron-in-chief, saying that the decision had been made because of legal limitations, as he could not become the party chairman.

“Declaring him a patron-in-chief is no different from declaring himself a Rehbar, just as Khan Abdul Wali Khan became Rehbar of his party. Imran Khan will give the policy and direction,” he told Dawn.

Besides Wali Khan, Nawaz Sharif had also assumed the role of patron when he was disqualified from leading the PML-N following his conviction.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is hearing petitions challenging the PTI’s third intra-party in less than two years which was filed in March 2024 by one of PTI’s founding members Akbar S. Babar and four others. The PTI argues that the ECP has no powers to interfere in the internal affairs of any political party.

Raoof denies rifts within party

Mr Hasan also denied reports that Mr Khan had decided to become the patron-in-chief in an effort to save PTI from possible disintegration, due to groupings within the party.

A rift between the leaders of PTI has been visible for last over one year. Initially, a controversy over the appointment of Public Accounts Committee chairman started but it could not be settled till date.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was the head of the PTI’s provincial chapter, but recently, this responsibility has been given to Junaid Akbar and he was also nominated as the PAC chairman.

Surprisingly, Mr Khan initially directed Mr Akbar to resign as the PAC chairman and focus on the party’s provincial chapter, but later allowed him to continue to head the most powerful parliamentary committee.

Also, Mr Gandapur used to lead the protests and marches earlier, but this time it was decided that he would not lead the protests, while rift and press conferences by the KP ministers against each other and the chief minister are on record.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2025