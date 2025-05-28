Aleema proposes ‘give-and-take formula’ for Imran’s release

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, on Tues­day proposed a “give-and-take formula” for his re­lease, alleging that “unseen forces” were pr­e­ssuring judges and inf­luencing legal proceedings.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Aleema claimed that court cases involving her brother were being manipulated, and that petitions were being removed from cause lists under pressure.

“I want to tell the unseen forces that I am ready to negotiate,” she said.

“They should tell us what Imran has done to them. Instead of fearing Imran and his sisters, they should speak to me directly.”

She further alleged that these hidden elements were exerting undue influence on judges and parliamentarians, calling for transparency and direct dialogue.

Later, she attempted to meet her brother at Adiala Jail but was denied access, though her two other sisters and several lawyers were granted a meeting.

In a separate media talk in the neighbouring garrison city, Aleema Khan questioned Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Barrister Gohar Ali Khan over his repeated claims that Imran Khan would be released before Eidul Azha, which will fall on June 7. “If he has good news, he should share it with party workers,” she said.

She said the PTI was preparing for massive nationwide protests, while clarifying that Imran Khan had no plans to summon workers to Islamabad because he was aware that “snipers are stationed in the capital to target them”.

She stressed that Mr Khan had clearly said he could spend the rest of his life in jail if it was in the country’s best interest.

Gandapur criticises federal govt

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Chief Min­ister Ali Amin Gand­apur, standing alongside her, criticised the federal government and judiciary, blaming the 26th Amend­ment for the current political instability.

He claimed that the amendment had worsened the situation and vowed to repeal it once his party returned to power.

Mr Gandapur reiterated that the Feb 8 general elections were rigged and that PTI’s mandate was ‘stolen’. “There is no case against Imran Khan, and there is no justification for keeping him behind bars,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2025