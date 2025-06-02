Pakistani delegation briefs UNSC members on Indian ‘threat to regional peace’

A top Pakistani delegation briefed elected members of the United Nations Security Council on Monday about the “threat to regional peace” posed by India’s actions amid the recent spike in tensions between the two countries.

The high-level team — consisting of three former foreign ministers, two former foreign sec­­retaries, two former ambassadors to the US, and a serving federal minister — arrived in New York yesterday for consultations at the United Nations, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement today.

The delegation will also visit Washington DC, London and Brussels, the FO said.

Ex-FMs PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; and Jalil Abbas Jilani and Teh­mina Janjua are members of the first delegation.

The PPP said in a post on X that the delegation met elected UNSC members “to expose Indian propaganda” and present Pakistan’s position to representatives from Denmark, Greece, Panama, Somalia, Algeria, Guyana, Japan, South Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

“India’s targeting of urban areas and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty are a threat to regional peace,” Bilawal told the representatives.

The statement said he refuted “baseless Indian allegations” with arguments before the representatives, saying that “accusing Pakistan without any research or evidence is unacceptable.”

“The international community should not be limited to post-conflict resolution efforts but should find pre-conflict solutions for lasting peace in South Asia.

“Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression was measured, responsible and in accordance with the UN Charter,” he briefed the representatives about the country’s response in the recent military escalation with India.

Other members of the delegation also briefed the UNSC representatives that India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty could lead to water shortage, food crisis and environmental destruction in Pakistan.

The statement said the representatives appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

In a separate post, Bilawal said the two sides held a “substantive exchange” in which Pakistan’s “principled and responsible stance in the face of India’s escalating provocations” was conveyed.

“Reaffirmed our abiding commitment to restraint, diplomacy, dialogue, and a rules-based international order. Underscored the dangers of India’s weaponisation of water by violating [Indus Water Treaty] and resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and remains a victim of terrorism, planned and sponsored from beyond our borders. We do not seek conflict, but stand fully prepared to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity. South Asia cannot afford another crisis.”

The delegation earlier met China’s United Nations envoy Fu Cong to discuss the regional security situation and Indian aggression.

Bilawal expressed gratitude for China’s support during the tensions with India and briefed the Chinese official on Pakistan’s “responsible conduct” after the Pahalgam attack.

“India rejected Pakistan’s offer for a transparent and impartial investigation. Resolution of Kashmir issue is essential for lasting peace in South Asia,” Bilawal told the Chinese envoy and appealed to China to play its role in this regard as per the UN resolutions.

“The international community has moved beyond crisis management and towards solutions. India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is tantamount to weaponising water,” Bilawal said.

The delegation also expressed serious concerns over “India’s targeting of Pakistani citizens”.

The two sides agreed to oppose unilateral actions and aggression and vowed to restore peace in the region through multilateral cooperation. They also emphasised the need to respect the UN Charter, international laws and agreements.

“Reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the ceasefire, regional stability, and a peaceful resolution in accordance with the UN Charter. The international community must reject India’s dangerous ‘new normal’ of aggression,” Bilawal said of the meeting with the Chinese official.

The group is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General António Gute­rres, the president of the UN General Assembly and ambassadors of all five permanent members of the Security Council. It will also address a joint session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation envoys.

In a post on X, Bilawal said he was carrying a “clear message” with him.

“Pakistan seeks peace with dignity, dialogue with purpose, and partnerships built on justice. The unresolved issue of Kashmir continues to threaten regional peace. Any aggression over shared water resources challenges not just Pakistan’s sovereignty, but global stability. We reject terrorism in all forms, yet oppose its misuse as a political tool to target Pakistan. Trade must become a bridge, not a battleground. It’s time for the world to engage, not ignore.”

The delegation will kick off its engagements on June 3, with planned meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, senior administration officials, lawmakers, think-tank analysts, and leading media organisations.

Another delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, will visit Moscow from June 2 to June 4, according to the FO.

During the visit, Fatemi is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Russian officials and also engage with the media and think tanks.

“The visits of these delegations are aimed at projecting Pakistan’s perspective on the recent Indian aggression,” the FO statement read.

“The delegations will highlight Pakistan’s responsible and restrained conduct — seeking peace with responsibility — in the face of India’s reckless and belligerent actions in violation of international law.”

The delegations will also highlight that “dialogue and diplomacy should take precedence over conflict and confrontation”.

The statement read that the delegations will underscore the importance of the international community to play its due role in promoting a lasting peace in the region, including the immediate resumption of the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty.

“The delegations will engage in a series of meetings with the leadership of international bodies, public office holders, senior officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, media and diaspora,” the FO said.

‘Strategic importance and not mere photo opportunities’

Separately, Senator Sherry Rehman said that the delegation led by the PPP chairman has already begun its US visit with a “packed schedule of high-level multilateral meetings in New York”.

In a statement, Rehman emphasised that the meetings will have strategic importance and not be “mere photo opportunities”.

She added that the country’s status as “a responsible and stable middle power” is being highlighted during the engagements, and that the country had a clear interest in “regional peace and security”.

“Adherence to international laws is part of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” Rehman said, adding that the “fabricated” Indian narrative against the country “will not be allowed to take the form of truth this time”.

“India has started using false terrorism allegations as justification for war. This trend cannot be allowed to become the norm,” she said, adding that the country would not be part of any Indian “film script”.

The PPP leader said, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has successfully presented Pakistan’s solid position on water, Kashmir and violations of international laws of war and peace.

“Pakistan, as a responsible nuclear state, believes in a broad and fair dialogue based on peace,” she added.