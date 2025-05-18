E-Paper | May 18, 2025

Pakistan to send high-level diplomatic mission globally to ‘expose Indian propaganda’: state media

Dawn.com Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 06:18pm
Collage showing a high-level diplomatic delegation, comprising senior politicians (from top left) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dr Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastigir, Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, Tehmina Janua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani. The delegation has been formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to be sent to important world capitals to expose “Indian propaganda” following the recent escalation. — DawnNews TV
Collage showing a high-level diplomatic delegation, comprising senior politicians (from top left) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dr Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastigir, Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, Tehmina Janua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani. The delegation has been formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to be sent to important world capitals to expose “Indian propaganda” following the recent escalation. — DawnNews TV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday decided to send a “high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to expose Indian propaganda” in the aftermath of the recent military escalation with India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The military confrontation between New Delhi and Islamabad came as tensions over last month’s Pahalgam attack continued to build up, as India —without evidence — blamed Pakistan for the attack. On the night of May 6-7, India launched a series of air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties. Islamabad responded by downing five Indian jets.

After intercepting drones sent by India and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally drop their guns and declare a ceasefire. India has since continued its aggressive posturing even as Pakistan has warned against any further military aggression and offered talks.

In light of the situation, PM Shehbaz decided to send a high-level diplomatic delegation to important world capitals to counter Indian propaganda related to the escalation and the Pahalgam attack.

“In a telephonic conversation with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the prime minister has entrusted the leadership of the delegation to him,” the report said.

The delegation comprises Dr Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Subzwari, Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani, it added.

“The delegation will visit London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels to highlight India’s disinformation campaign and its attempts to destabilise regional peace,” the report added.

“It will also underscore Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region.”

Yesterday, former foreign minister Bilawal, in a post on X, announced that he was appointed by the premier to “lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage”.

“I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times,” he wrote.

In a similar development, the Indian government also announced that seven all-party delegations would visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to present the country’s stance on terrorism and “project India’s national consensus”.

