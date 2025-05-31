E-Paper | May 31, 2025

Khyber student dies after torture by school head

Our Correspondent Published May 31, 2025 Updated May 31, 2025 12:47pm

KHYBER: A student died after he was tortured by the head of a primary school in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Friday, the police said.

They added that Waqar Ahmad, head of a private school in Sur Kamar locality, subjected a student of grade 5, Khiyal Mat Khan, to corporal punishment during the morning assembly, leaving him critically injured. The student later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The police said that the school head used a stick to beat the student on head, neck, face and back, which caused his death. They said that they had arrested the accused when the matter was brought to their notice.

Residents of Jamrud demanded exemplary punishment for the accused, and also an end to corporal punishment in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Afghan drivers complained of police torture of one of their colleagues in Shah Kas area on Friday.

They alleged that traffic police manhandled an Afghan driver right in front of the police training centre in Shah Kas without him committing any traffic violation or provocation.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2025

Violence against children
Pakistan

