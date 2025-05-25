Norris wins ‘dream’ maiden Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris won his maiden Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to close the gap on his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the battle for the 2025 drivers’ world title.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took second, with Piastri completing the podium in the eighth race of the season.

Norris closed to within three points of Piastri after adding the jewel in the F1 calendar to his season-opening win in Australia.

Four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen took fourth with Lewis Hamilton in the other Ferrari rounding out the top five.

“Monaco, baby! It’s a dream,” Norris exclaimed over the team radio, after becoming the first McLaren driver to win on the sinuous streets of the Principality since Hamilton in 2008.

“It feels amazing, it’s a long, gruelling race. An amazing weekend with pole, with today. This is what we dream of, this is what I did dream of as a kid,” beamed the 25-year-old.

He was pushed hard to the end of the gruelling and at times chaotic afternoon in the Monaco sunshine by Leclerc, who took second, 3.131 seconds behind.

“Lando did a better job and he deserves to win. It is above our expectations here, I thought we would struggle to be in the top 10, so it has been a good weekend, but I wish I’d won,” said the Monaco-born Leclerc.

Piastri rued a tricky time in qualifying on Saturday.

“I got close but not close enough, and you run around here where you started,” said the Australian.