E-Paper | May 25, 2025

Norris wins ‘dream’ maiden Monaco Grand Prix

AFP Published May 25, 2025 Updated May 25, 2025 08:38pm
McLaren driver Lando Norris races during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco on May. — AFP
McLaren driver Lando Norris races during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco on May. — AFP

Lando Norris won his maiden Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to close the gap on his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the battle for the 2025 drivers’ world title.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took second, with Piastri completing the podium in the eighth race of the season.

Norris closed to within three points of Piastri after adding the jewel in the F1 calendar to his season-opening win in Australia.

Four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen took fourth with Lewis Hamilton in the other Ferrari rounding out the top five.

“Monaco, baby! It’s a dream,” Norris exclaimed over the team radio, after becoming the first McLaren driver to win on the sinuous streets of the Principality since Hamilton in 2008.

“It feels amazing, it’s a long, gruelling race. An amazing weekend with pole, with today. This is what we dream of, this is what I did dream of as a kid,” beamed the 25-year-old.

He was pushed hard to the end of the gruelling and at times chaotic afternoon in the Monaco sunshine by Leclerc, who took second, 3.131 seconds behind.

“Lando did a better job and he deserves to win. It is above our expectations here, I thought we would struggle to be in the top 10, so it has been a good weekend, but I wish I’d won,” said the Monaco-born Leclerc.

Piastri rued a tricky time in qualifying on Saturday.

“I got close but not close enough, and you run around here where you started,” said the Australian.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Troubled waters
Updated 25 May, 2025

Troubled waters

India has been wanting to alter the IWT for some time; arguably, the post-Pahalgam hostilities gave New Delhi a convenient chance.
Captive women
25 May, 2025

Captive women

PAKISTAN’S stormy history of political and rights protests shows that even the use of excessive state brutality ...
Principled stand
25 May, 2025

Principled stand

THE war unleashed on American academia now has global attention. With Harvard University pushing back against the...
Lessons from history
Updated 24 May, 2025

Lessons from history

Is it apt for PM Shehbaz to describe the recent thwarting of India’s hostile designs as revenge for the loss of East Pakistan?
Business sentiment
24 May, 2025

Business sentiment

THE recent macroeconomic stability — its vulnerability to potential internal slippages and external shocks...
Sindh protests
24 May, 2025

Sindh protests

WEEKS after locals blocked off major arteries in Sindh to protest a proposal to build new canals on the Indus,...