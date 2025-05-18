E-Paper | May 18, 2025

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Reuters Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 08:20pm
Formula One F1 - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy on May 18, 2025 — Reuters.
Formula One F1 - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy on May 18, 2025 — Reuters.
Formula One F1 - Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Pool. — Reuters.
Formula One F1 - Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Pool. — Reuters.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a gripping Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, holding off the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Dutch driver overtook pole-sitter Piastri on the opening lap and the four-time defending world champion fought off the McLarens for the full 63 laps to claim his fourth win at Imola.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton produced a rousing display for the Italian fans, taking his Ferrari from 12th on the grid to finish in fourth with teammate Charles Leclerc adding further cheer for the tifosi as he brought home the second Ferrari in sixth.

Alexander Albon, who started on the fourth fow of the grid, followed his fifth place in Miami with another fifth in Imola, his Williams teammate Carlos Sainz coming home eighth.

Piastri heads the championship with 146 points, 13 clear of Norris and 22 ahead of Verstappen.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The madness of Modi’s media

The madness of Modi’s media

India’s mainstream media has devolved into a propaganda machine that espouses delusional narratives and endangers regional peace.

Opinion

Editorial

War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...
Tariff reform
Updated 17 May, 2025

Tariff reform

Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.
Rising heat
17 May, 2025

Rising heat

AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...
Missing link
17 May, 2025

Missing link

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb now has much to his credit, which is why his promise that the M6 motorway will ...