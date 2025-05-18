Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a gripping Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, holding off the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Dutch driver overtook pole-sitter Piastri on the opening lap and the four-time defending world champion fought off the McLarens for the full 63 laps to claim his fourth win at Imola.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton produced a rousing display for the Italian fans, taking his Ferrari from 12th on the grid to finish in fourth with teammate Charles Leclerc adding further cheer for the tifosi as he brought home the second Ferrari in sixth.

Alexander Albon, who started on the fourth fow of the grid, followed his fifth place in Miami with another fifth in Imola, his Williams teammate Carlos Sainz coming home eighth.

Piastri heads the championship with 146 points, 13 clear of Norris and 22 ahead of Verstappen.