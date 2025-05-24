NAB recovers and disburses Rs88bn during first quarter of 2025

The National Accountability Bureau recovered and disbursed over Rs88 billion during the first quarter of 2025, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

This was announced during the 24th “DGs Conference” of the bureau, a three-day event that concluded at NAB headquarters in Islamabad.

According to a press release, these recoveries included direct recoveries worth over Rs2bn and indirect recoveries amounting to Rs86bn.

The recoveries were made from public and private lands associated with cases of illegal transfer and occupation, Radio Pakistan said, adding that the disbursed amounts were returned to the relevant affected entities.

Regarding indirect recoveries, NAB Balochistan retrieved state land measuring 340 acres of Chiltan Park and 250 acres of forest department which translate into Ra6.45bn.

NAB Lahore recovered Rs70.87bn in three mega cases including Employees Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Employees Cooperative Housing Society and Sarwar Omega Villas.

NAB Multan recovered Rs13 million in GFS 7 Wonders Housing Scheme while NAB Sukkur recovered 610 acres of NHA land worth of 8.53bn.

Regarding disbursement of direct recoveries, NAB transferred Rs9.72m directly to the federal government, Rs10.80m to provincial governments and Rs73. 51m to different departments or financial institutions.

A significant portion amounting to Rs1.99bn has also been directly distributed to over 19,000 victims of various scams.

These recoveries were made from individuals and entities through plea bargains, voluntary returns and settlements.

“NAB remains resolute in its mission to recover looted public funds and advance its vision of a corruption-free Pakistan,” Radio Pakistan reported.