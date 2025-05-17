Four Levies men martyred in Khuzdar attack

KHUZDAR: Four Levies personnel were martyred in an armed attack on their check post in the Nasl area of Khuzdar district late on Friday night.

A senior Levies officer confirmed the incident to Dawn, stating that four Levies men lost their lives in the armed attack.

The incident occurred at the Sanand Levies check post along the CPEC Road.

According to police, the bodies were shifted to Khuzdar Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Maqbool, Khuda Bakhsh, Ejaz Ahmed, and Muhammad Ali.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

