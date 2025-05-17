E-Paper | May 17, 2025

Four Levies men martyred in Khuzdar attack

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 11:22am

KHUZDAR: Four Levies personnel were martyred in an armed attack on their check post in the Nasl area of Khuzdar district late on Friday night.

A senior Levies officer confirmed the incident to Dawn, stating that four Levies men lost their lives in the armed attack.

The incident occurred at the Sanand Levies check post along the CPEC Road.

According to police, the bodies were shifted to Khuzdar Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Maqbool, Khuda Bakhsh, Ejaz Ahmed, and Muhammad Ali.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tariff reform
Updated 17 May, 2025

Tariff reform

Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.
Rising heat
17 May, 2025

Rising heat

AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...
Missing link
17 May, 2025

Missing link

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb now has much to his credit, which is why his promise that the M6 motorway will ...
Budgeting austerity
Updated 16 May, 2025

Budgeting austerity

The past policy of squeezing salaried classes and fully documented corporations to collect taxes will not work any longer.
A ‘new’ Syria
16 May, 2025

A ‘new’ Syria

THE American embrace of the post-Assad Syrian regime is complete, with President Donald Trump meeting the Arab...
Business of begging
16 May, 2025

Business of begging

IT is a matter of deep embarrassment that Pakistan has become an ‘exporter’ of beggars. Over 5,000 have been...